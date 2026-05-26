Frequent earbud use linked to early hearing problems in young adults

CLERMONT, Fla. — A Florida audiologist is warning that frequent earbud use may be contributing to early hearing problems in younger adults.

Dr. Kristen Weinbaum of Precision Hearing in Clermont said she is seeing more patients who report that they can hear sounds but struggle to understand conversations, especially in noisy places.

Kristen Weinbaum, Au.D.

Weinbaum said some patients may be experiencing signs of what is known as “hidden hearing loss.”

Unlike traditional hearing loss, hidden hearing loss may not show up on a standard hearing test. Instead, it can affect the nerve connections between the inner ear and the brain, making it harder for the brain to process sound clearly.

“Many patients are asking the same question: ‘If my hearing test is normal, why am I struggling to follow conversations?’” Weinbaum said.

Weinbaum said the issue can cause listening fatigue, reduced clarity and difficulty following conversations in social settings.

She said the problem is becoming more common among younger adults, partly because earbuds are now used daily for music, workouts, commuting and phone calls.

“Earbuds aren’t the problem — it’s how we’re using them,” Weinbaum said. “High volume, long listening times, no breaks — it all adds up.”

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 billion young people worldwide are at risk of hearing loss because of unsafe listening practices.

Weinbaum said signs to watch for include struggling to hear in noisy environments, frequently asking people to repeat themselves, feeling mentally drained after conversations, turning up the volume more than before and ringing in the ears.

She said tinnitus can sound like ringing, buzzing, hissing or another sound that is not actually happening around the person.

“Don’t wait for it to get worse,” Weinbaum said. “If something feels off, there’s usually a reason. The earlier we identify it, the more we can do.”

May is Better Hearing & Speech Month.

Precision Hearing provides hearing diagnostics, treatment and tinnitus management in Clermont.

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