2-year-old identified in fatal New Smyrna Beach incident

Update:

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange City Firefighter Union confirmed for Channel 9 on Monday that the identity of the 2-year-old killed in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday, May 23.

Avery Lynn died due to a tragic accident. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to support her family with funeral and memorial costs.

Lynn’s family described her as a bright light whose loss has left them heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. Her family stated that Lynn’s memory will always be cherished and they wish to honor her in a loving way.

The organizer of the fundraiser, Jade, is Avery’s mother’s cousin. Jade is a firefighter for the Orange City Firefighter Union Department.

Two-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle on the beach in New Smyrna Beach

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that involved a 2-year-old in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday.

According to VSO, the child ran into the traffic lane and was struck by a vehicle around 4:30 pm on the beach near E. Seventh Avenue.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, as speed and impairment do not appear to be factors upon the initial investigation, according to VSO.

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