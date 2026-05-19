Free admission to Wild Florida’s Gator Park during Gator Week

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — Wild Florida Adventure Park will host its annual Gator Week from May 25 through May 30.

The event is designed to educate visitors about American alligators and debunk common myths about the reptiles through live demonstrations, animal encounters and interactive experiences.

During Gator Week, guests who make a small cash donation to Wild Florida Cares will receive free admission to the Gator Park.

Donations will support the April and Ranier Munns Wild Florida Scholarship Fund, which helps graduating Osceola County high school seniors pay for college.

Daily Gator Week activities

Wild Florida’s Feeding Frenzy show will be held at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Guests will learn what alligators eat and watch demonstrations showing the power of an alligator’s bite.

A Gator Call Competition will take place at noon during the Exotic Animal Show. Wild Florida’s team will focus on different types of crocodilians, including a Nile crocodile, caiman, albino alligator and American alligator.

The competition winner will receive a Wild Florida goodie bag with tickets, stickers and other items.

The Exotic Animal Show will also include up-close animal encounters, with a special wild guest planned during the 2:15 p.m. show.

Wild Florida’s Croc Squad will also host special informational chats at different exhibits throughout the week, giving guests a chance to learn about Crusher, the park’s largest alligator, and other crocodilian species.

Gator Week runs May 25-30 at Wild Florida Adventure Park.

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