Man accused of attacking woman on Wekiva Trail seeks to withdraw plea

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A hearing for the man accused of attacking a woman on the Seminole Wekiva Trail was pushed back this morning, and Channel 9 is breaking down what’s new.

Patrick Gamache, the 20-year-old behind bars for that August 2025 assault, was expected in court today. But now we’re waiting for a judge to decide whether to allow him to withdraw a plea deal he accepted just weeks ago.

Here’s the timeline: Gamache took a plea deal on March 25, pleading no contest to sexual battery. Then, on April 7, he filed to withdraw that plea, saying his prior attorney pressured him.

That same attorney removed himself from the case the same day. If the judge approves the withdrawal, this case could go to trial rather than to sentencing. Gamache’s next court date is set for May 19.

For the first time on Channel 9, we’re showing the bodycam video of Gamache’s arrest. Deputies found him shirtless and shoeless on an I-4 on-ramp near State Road 434 less than 24 hours after the attack. He was asking deputies what was going on as they handcuffed him.

Investigators say a red shirt and an electric scooter left at the trail scene helped them connect him to the crime.

We’re also sharing the 911 calls from that day. You can hear a witness describe the suspect as a skinny Black male, around 5′6 “to 5′8”. That same caller told deputies the suspect dropped his scooter and clothes while fleeing. Channel 9 was first on this story back in August, and we’ve continued following every twist.

Witnesses told us they felt shaken knowing the attack happened right there on a trail many people use to walk, run, or bike. One witness said they were in shock and felt really bad for the victim.

If you walk the Seminole Wekiva Trail, deputies say to stay alert and report anything suspicious.

We’ll be back in court on May 19 and will keep you updated on Channel 9 and WFTV.com.

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