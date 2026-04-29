Central Florida resources for victims of abuse or stalking

CENTRAL FLORIDA — See the list of resources below for victims of abuse and stalking in Central Florida

Victim Service Center of Central Florida (VSC)

Serving Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, VSC is a certified center that offers free, confidential support for stalking survivors, including crisis counseling, safety planning, and legal advocacy.

Phone/Text: (407) 254-9415 (24/7 Helpline)

Web: victimservicecenter.org

Harbor House of Central Florida

Located in Orange County, they assist survivors of domestic violence and stalking with emergency shelter, injunction (restraining order) assistance, and support groups.

Phone: (407) 886-2856 (24/7 Crisis Hotline)

Web: harborhousefl.com

SafeHouse of Seminole

Provides safety planning, injunction support, and advocacy for victims of stalking and domestic abuse in Seminole County.

Phone: (407) 330-3933 (24/7 Crisis Helpline)

Web: safehouseofseminole.org

Help Now of Osceola

Provides emergency shelter, counseling, and legal advocacy for victims in Osceola County.

Phone: (407) 847-8562 (24/7 Hotline)

Web: helpnowosceola.org

UCF Victim Services

If you are a student, faculty, or staff member at the University of Central Florida, they offer free, confidential, and comprehensive advocacy for stalking and violence.

Phone/Text: (407) 823-1200 / Text (407) 823-6868 (24/7 Support)

Web: victimservices.ucf.edu

Statewide Resources & Immediate Action:

Florida Domestic Violence Hotline:

Call or Text 1-800-500-1119 for help with legal assistance and protective injunctions across the state.

Emergency Services:

If you believe you are in immediate danger or being tracked, call 911 to contact local law enforcement. Many local sheriffs’ departments have victim advocates who can assist you directly.

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