Orlando Magic on verge of series win, faces Pistons in Game 5

DETROIT, MI. — The Orlando Magic hold a three-one series lead against the Detroit Pistons, with Game 5 set to decide the series tonight at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

A victory for the Magic would secure their first series win since 2010. A loss would force a Game 6 back in Orlando on Friday night.

Magic star Franz Wagner is not expected to play in the pivotal matchup Wednesday night due to a right calf strain.

Magic forward Paolo Banchero stated at shootaround that he does not expect Wagner to play in Game 5 tonight.

The series lead presents a significant opportunity for the Magic to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals by eliminating the number one seed.

The atmosphere for tonight’s Game 5 is anticipated to be electric. The Magic held a shootaround approximately 90 minutes before the live report.

Wagner did not participate in this morning’s shootaround due to his right calf strain. Magic player Banchero confirmed he does not expect Wagner to play.

Magic player Wendell emphasized the importance of the moment. “It’s amazing. I’ve never been there personally. The team hasn’t been there in a couple of years. It’s a really big opportunity for us and something we shouldn’t take for granted,” Wendell said.

Banchero, another Magic player, echoed the sentiment about the game’s gravity. “It’s a hell of an opportunity. ” Always envision playoff basketball, everybody worked for, go out and take advantage of the opportunity,” Banchero said.

If the Detroit Pistons secure a victory tonight, Game 6 will be played in Orlando on Friday.

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