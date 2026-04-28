FBI seeks video in suspected “car hauler hijacking” after trucker disappears in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI is asking for your help in finding a missing truck driver.

Agents say Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez vanished in a “car hauler hijacking” after stopping at a Brevard County rest stop in Grant Valkaria, Florida, along I-95.

According to investigators, on April 16th, the 41-year-old trucker had picked up a load of vehicles in the Port of Brunswick, Georgia.

He was heading to Miami, traveling south on I-95, and stopped at a Grant Valkaria rest stop at 1:21 a.m. on April 17th.

Investigators say he rested for several hours and then, at 7:49 a.m., GPS data shows his truck drove south for one exit, then turned around and headed north, in the opposite direction of his destination.

According to investigators, Gonzalez “became unreachable and the truck was reported missing.”

Born in Cuba, records show Gonzalez has resided in Port St. Lucie since 2024.

According to the FBI, just one day after his truck was reported missing, it was found in Port Wentworth, Georgia; however, several of the cars Gonzalez had been hauling were missing from the truck.

Channel 9 learned Monday that Gonzalez was associated with Heartbeat Auto Transport, a Miami-based transportation company that specializes in “the safe and timely transport of vehicles over long distances,” according to the company website.

While the owner wouldn’t confirm that Gonzalez drove for them, he did tell Channel 9 over the phone that the company was aware of Gonzalez’s disappearance and was now cooperating with the FBI. The owner told Channel 9 he could not comment or discuss the case further.

The case has rattled local truckers who often stop at the Brevard County rest stop where Gonzalez disappeared.

“This is very scary,” said local trucker John Urena.

Urena told Channel 9 he learned of the case through social media and that truckers are now discussing Gonzalez’s disappearance in group chats.

Urena told Channel 9 it’s hard to understand how the 41-year-old CDL driver mysteriously vanished, given the GPS technology embedded in most trucks.

“You have GPS, you have the phone, you have a lot of technology,” said Urena, “this is very scary.”

The FBI is seeking video and photos taken at or around the Brevard County Rest Area in Grant Valkaria, between 1 am and 8 am on April 17th. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

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