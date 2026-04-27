Marion County man gets 10 years after trying to meet two minors for sex

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after investigators said he tried to meet up with two minors for sex.

Federal prosecutors said Terri Levi Brown, 36, of Summerfield, was sentenced by Thomas P. Barber and will also serve 15 years of supervised release after his prison term.

According to court documents, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched an undercover operation in July 2025 targeting people using the internet to sexually exploit children.

Investigators said two detectives posed online as a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl on July 27, 2025.

Authorities said Brown contacted both undercover accounts and continued sexually explicit conversations after learning he was communicating with minors.

Deputies arrested Brown after prosecutors said he traveled to a location in Marion County intending to meet the minors for sexual activity.

Brown pleaded guilty in November 2025 to attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The case was investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative focused on combating child exploitation.

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