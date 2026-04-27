Probationary deputy terminated after domestic battery arrest, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office removed probationary Deputy Kaleem Chohan from his position after his arrest on Sunday by the South Daytona Police Department for misdemeanor domestic battery during a family altercation.

“His failure to de-escalate as he had been trained reflects a serious lapse in judgment that falls far below the standards expected of an employee,” said Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge.

Flagler deputies confirm that Mr. Chohan was immediately suspended, and his employment was terminated effective today.

Strobridge continues, “This kind of behavior will not be tolerated and erodes public confidence. Deputies are expected to exercise sound judgment, self-control, and professionalism on and off duty.”

Records show that Chohan joined the agency on April 30, 2025. He is being held at the Volusia County Jail on a $100 bond.

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