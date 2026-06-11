SpaceX set for Friday morning rocket launch from Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch another Starlink mission from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket to send another batch of Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The mission is scheduled to lift off around 8:27 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting the mission will be making its 27th flight.

The booster previously supported several missions, including Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, NG-21, and 20 previous Starlink launches.

SpaceX plans to land the first-stage booster again after the launch on its A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch is part of SpaceX’s ongoing effort to expand its Starlink satellite constellation, which provides broadband internet service to customers around the world.

Launch timing and weather conditions could affect the schedule. Viewers are encouraged to check for updates ahead of liftoff.

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