Missing Boaters found safe after more than 24 hours stranded at sea off Florida coast

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Two boaters who were reported missing after failing to return from a fishing trip Monday have been found safe after spending more than 24 hours stranded at sea.

The pair arrived back at the Swoop Site Boat Ramp in New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday afternoon after being rescued and towed to shore. Authorities said they were located about 25 miles offshore from Ormond Beach following a multi-agency search effort.

Boater Danny Gibson and his captain Pat had set out Monday morning, but their trip took an unexpected turn when their boat began experiencing mechanical problems late in the day.

“We went to crank the boat engine back up, and it was a little bit lagging,” Gibson said. “That’s when we knew things were bad. We were going to have to spend the night.”

The situation quickly became more serious when the men realized they had no working radio and no way to contact anyone for help.

With no means of communication and darkness approaching, the boaters relied on patience and optimism while waiting to be found. “We kept having to keep faith and keep a positive mindset,” Gibson said.

As the hours passed, the men began running low on water and electrolytes. Relief finally came Tuesday when they spotted a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation aircraft circling overhead.

“That was the biggest relief,” Gibson said. “They stayed with us for about 45 minutes until another boat showed up.”

The search began after one of the boaters’ family members contacted Sea Tow early Tuesday morning when the pair didn’t return home Monday night. Sea Tow alerted authorities, prompting a coordinated response involving the U.S. Coast Guard, New Smyrna Beach Police Department, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Search crews eventually located the stranded boaters approximately 25 miles off the coast of Ormond Beach and safely escorted them back to shore.

Gibson said Mother Nature was on their side.

“Everything was coming out of the east,” he said. “If it had been any other direction, we’d still be anchored up out there.”

Despite the ordeal, Gibson says he isn’t giving up boating anytime soon.

When asked whether he plans to get back on the water, his answer was immediate.

“Absolutely,” he said.

The experience has, however, changed the way the boaters plan future trips. They said they will make sure to have a float plan and share details about where they intend to fish before heading offshore again.

Officials say float plans can be critical during search-and-rescue operations, helping authorities narrow down a vessel’s location and significantly reducing search times.

After more than a day stranded offshore, the boaters said their first priorities after returning to land were simple: taking a shower and enjoying a cold drink.

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