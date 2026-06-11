Space Coast Town Center growing in West Melbourne

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Developers are moving forward with another major phase of the 225-acre Space Coast Town Center project in West Melbourne. It’s a mixed-use development taking shape near the intersection of U.S. 192 and Interstate 95.

This week, developers announced The Landing at Space Coast, a grocery-anchored development that will include retail, restaurants, and approximately 300 apartment units.

Edgar Jones, a principal with Space Coast Town Center, said the project’s location benefits from the Space Coast’s growing aerospace, defense, and healthcare industries.

When completed, Space Coast Town Center is expected to have more than 2,000 residential units, 300 hotel rooms, office space, retail shops, and restaurants. Developers say construction will continue in phases over the next several years as additional plans move through the approval process.

Residents say the growth reflects broader development trends across Central Florida, where demand for housing and amenities continues to increase.

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