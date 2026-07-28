Missing 13-year-old Ocala girl found safe; suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting

OCALA, Fla. — UPDATE 10:12 pm:

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, suspect Jason Castillo was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest.

UPDATE 7:07 pm:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Monday evening.

Deputies were attempting to perform a traffic stop when the suspect, Jason Castillo, refused to stop and fled the scene.

Deputies performed a P.I.T. maneuver, causing the vehicle to become disabled on US-441 near the intersection with CR-25A.

As deputies attempted to apprehend Castillo, shots were fired. Castillo was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, all the southbound lanes of US-441 in the area of the incident remain closed. The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This remains an active investigation.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest.

UPDATE 6:09 PM:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-year-old has been found safe. The Amber Alert issued for her has been canceled.

No additional details were immediately released.

PREVIOUS:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl, authorities believe was abducted from her Ocala home Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the missing girl was taken from her home in the Shady Road Villas community sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Investigators identified 45-year-old Jason Castillo as the suspect.

Jason Castillo

Castillo is believed to be driving a red 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida license plate 77ERLW.

The child is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the child, Castillo or the vehicle, or has information about their whereabouts, should call 911 immediately.

Santa Fe

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