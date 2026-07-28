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Osceola deputies investigate drowning of 5-year-old at Davenport Airbnb

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Osceola County Sheriff's Office Video: Osceola County deputy who caused fatal crash asks for job back; board says no
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating A 5-year-old child who drowned just after 1:00 pm Monday in an Airbnb pool on Takeaway Way in Davenport.

Deputies responded to the Airbnb property and immediately began life-saving measures, performing CPR on the unconscious child until fire rescue personnel arrived on the scene. The child, a Brevard County resident, was with extended family members and had been in the pool with other children.

The 5-year-old was transported to Celebration Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Homicide detectives have responded to the scene to conduct their investigation into the drowning.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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