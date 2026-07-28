Cross-county homicide suspect dies in crash at Sandpoint Park, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is investigating an incident involving a homicide suspect from a neighboring county.

With the assistance of flock cameras, TPD officers were alerted to the suspect in their city.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, which had crashed at Sandpoint Park.

According to TPD, the driver died, and the cause of death is still unknown at this time.

TPD is expected to give a presser on this investigation later this evening.

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