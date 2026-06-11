Family says 20-year-old “hero” recovering after helping friend escape allegedly violent ex-boyfriend

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a 20-year-old is sharing how he helped save a friend who was shot while allegedly trying to escape a violent ex-boyfriend.

Deputies said the victim was 17-year-old passenger in a white Mitsubishi Lancer driven by her friend, who family has identified as Deriel Rodriguez.

According to the family, Rodriguez and that 17-year-old are still recovering in the hospital after they crashed their car in an attempt to escape gunfire.

Investigators said around 11 p.m. Monday, the 17-year-old called 911 and stated her ex-boyfriend was chasing her down State Road 192 and shooting at her vehicle.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Christian Rivera shot the teen in the hip, and at least three bullet casings were recovered along the highway.

Deputies said Rivera ultimately rammed his car into the back of the victim’s, causing the car to crash into a deputy’s vehicle that was trying to intervene.

“The 20-year-old driver did a really good job of staying calm and maintaining his driving composure while he was driving to get away from this guy that’s on their tail shooting at them,” said Captain Kim Montes, with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez’s mother, Dalmarie Martinez, told Channel 9 her son has broken ribs, internal bleeding and is in a lot of pain. She said Rodriguez is awake and speaking, “I am very grateful to God because it was a miracle,” said Martinez.

Martinez told Channel 9 her son has already had more than one emotional reunion from his hospital bed.

She said she was proud of her son and called him a “true hero.”

Jelissa Ortiz is one of many friends who has visited Rodriguez in the hospital since the crash.

“When it comes to people he knows for years or the people he loves, he will go beyond the stars for them,” said Ortiz.

She said she wasn’t surprised to learn he was helping a friend in need and told Channel 9 he often referred to the 17-year-old victim as his “little sister.”

According to a newly obtained arrest report, the suspect and the teen victim had been dating for about 11 months but had recently broken up.

Investigators said on May 30th, after the teen and Rivera had broken up, Rivera came to the victim’s home with a gun and tried to force her to leave with him.

According to investigators, after the shooting and crash on June 8th, Rivera fled to his father’s home in St. Cloud.

When deputies arrived, his father stated, “Christian had told him ‘he did some crazy s***’ and had pushed someone off the road.”

According to investigators, Christian Rivera initially agreed to an interview and told deputies he had wrapped up a work shift at the airport before contacting his ex. But he did not want to answer additional questions about what happened afterward without an attorney present.

Rivera is now facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

In the meantime, the 17-year-old is recovering from gunshot wounds and crash injuries and is in serious condition, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Family and friends are asking for prayers for the victims as they recover.

“A lot of prayers, a lot of support would be very grateful, not only for Deriel but also for the 17-year-old’s family,” said Ortiz.

Deriel Rodriguez’s family has organized a GoFundMe to cover his hospital bills. You can find that GoFundMe here.

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