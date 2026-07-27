Senior Resource Alliance earns USAging Aging Achievement Award

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Senior Resource Alliance received the USAging “Aging Achievement Award” on July 18 in San Diego, Calif. The award recognizes the alliance’s partnership with the Satellite Beach Fire Department to expand its A Matter of Balance class.

This program teaches older adults how to prevent falls and maintain their independence.

Falls are the leading cause of injury among adults ages 65 and over. To address this, the nonprofit provided extensive training to firefighters on how to teach the course, ensuring continuity and a high standard of instruction.

In 2025, the free workshop educated more than 60 Brevard County residents.

The A Matter of Balance class instructs participants on how to increase their activity levels, eliminate obstacles, go up and down stairs, and walk through crowds.

President Karla Radka & CEO of Senior Resource Alliance, emphasized the program’s broader impact beyond physical safety. “Losing your balance is more than a physical risk; it can shake a person’s confidence and fuel anxieties for days or even years,” Radka said. “Our collaboration with Satellite Beach firefighters means fewer dangers and reduced fears for aging adults, who are now more empowered to enjoy day-to-day life.”

USAging presented the award during its 51st Annual Conference and Tradeshow.

A total of 33 programs received the Achievement honor, while 16 agencies were recognized in the Innovation category. USAging CEO Sandy Markwood highlighted the significance of the awarded programs. “These award-winning programs reflect the ingenuity, dedication, and local leadership of Area Agencies on Aging across the country,” Markwood said. “They show what is possible when communities invest in the innovative approaches that Area Agencies on Aging develop to respond to the real needs of older adults and caregivers, and we are proud to celebrate the organizations leading this important work.”

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