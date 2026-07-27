Wheelchairs 4 Kids hosts indoor skydiving event for children with disabilities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wheelchairs 4 Kids hosted its Wheely Fun Day Indoor Skydiving event at iFly Orlando on July 24, providing 19 children with physical disabilities an opportunity to experience the thrill of flight in a safe environment.

The special event was part of iFly Orlando’s All-Abilities Night and marked the first time many of the children had participated. Participants were able to defy gravity and soar in a state-of-the-art vertical wind tunnel, boosting confidence and creating memorable experiences.

Kimberly Kreiner, Programs Team Leader and Wheely Fun Days Liaison for Wheelchairs 4 Kids, described the event as a favorite. “This is always one of my favorite events,” Kreiner said. “It’s not just about the flight—it’s about showing them (and the world) that they can accomplish amazing things.”

The children trained with iFly instructors before gearing up in special jumpsuits, protective goggles, and helmets for their turns in the wind tunnel. After their flights, families gathered for pizza and shared stories, exchanging nerves for excitement. The room was filled with cheers, high-fives, and moments of joy.

This indoor skydiving event is part of the organization’s broader Wheely Fun Days program. These inclusive social and recreational outings are designed to help children with physical disabilities build friendships, boost self-esteem, and create lasting memories for both children and their families.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group