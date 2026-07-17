Central Florida cyclospora cases climb as federal investigators trace outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. — A key ingredient used at some Taco Bell restaurants is being linked to a growing parasitic outbreak that has sickened thousands of people across the country, according to a source familiar with the federal investigation.

The source says shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in the Midwest has been connected to hundreds of cases of Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause prolonged diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The lettuce was reportedly supplied to the restaurants by Taylor Farms, a major produce supplier. Taylor Farms also sells products in grocery stores, though it is not clear how many retail products could be affected or whether any have been linked to illnesses.

The investigation comes as health officials continue tracking a Cyclospora outbreak in Central Florida.

Since May, 96 people have become ill in the region, including 22 reported cases in Central Florida.

Nationwide, nearly 7,000 Cyclospora cases have either been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or remain under investigation.

Health officials say Cyclospora infections are often linked to contaminated food or water. Symptoms can appear days or weeks after exposure and may require treatment with prescription medication.

Officials continue to investigate the source of the outbreak and are working to determine whether additional products or locations may be affected.

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