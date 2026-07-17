JetBlue to end service at Daytona Beach International Airport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — JetBlue will end service at Daytona Beach International Airport later this year, according to multiple published reports.

The airline’s final day of service at the airport is expected to be Sept. 9.

In addition to ending passenger service, all JetBlue aircraft currently stored at Daytona Beach International Airport will be relocated to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Passengers with upcoming JetBlue flights departing from Daytona Beach will receive a full refund, according to the reports.

JetBlue has not yet announced whether customers will be offered alternative travel arrangements from nearby airports.

Travelers with questions about their reservations are encouraged to contact JetBlue directly for the latest information.

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