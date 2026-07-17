Tropical formation chance remains at 20 percent for eastern Gulf region

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of 11 pm tonight, the National Hurricane Center still has only a 20% chance of tropical formation by late this weekend or early next week from the eastern Gulf to off the NE coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The models today, though, indicate we may develop a tropical low over the eastern Gulf this weekend, with both our IBM and EURO models showing a broad circulation off Tampa by Sunday.

Tropics Update 7/16/26 11PM (WFTV)

We’ll be monitoring to see if we can indeed get some energy to move over the Gulf and its warm waters, and whether more models come on board with this.

As of now, this looks like a rainmaker for the Gulf Coast, including us on Sunday and Monday.

Tropics Update 7/16/26 11PM (WFTV)

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the tropics.

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