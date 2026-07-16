No plea deals offered for Marion County couple charged in death of young girl

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — State prosecutors said they will not offer plea agreements to the Marion County couple charged in connection with the death of a young girl earlier this year.

Jeroen Coombs is charged with murder in the death of Paisley, the daughter of Jennifer Kendrick. Prosecutors allege Coombs was responsible for the child’s death.

Kendrick is also facing charges in the case. She is accused of failing to stop the alleged abuse that led to her daughter’s death.

The case is expected to go to trial next year. Prosecutors have announced they are seeking the death penalty against Coombs if he is convicted.

The decision not to offer plea deals means both defendants are expected to face the charges in court as the legal process moves forward.

Further details about the trial schedule and pretrial hearings are expected to be released as the case progresses.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group