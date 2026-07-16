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Nearly six in 10 fatal Florida crashes occurred at night in 2024

Florida recorded 1,734 nighttime fatal crashes out of 2,931 total fatal crashes, or 59.2%

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Deadly hit-and-run crash investigation Lake Mary police say one person died and a man is under arrest after a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash on June 30, 2026.
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly six in 10 fatal crashes in Florida occurred at night in 2024, according to an analysis of federal traffic data.

The analysis by Zilocar used information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Florida recorded 1,734 nighttime fatal crashes out of 2,931 total fatal crashes, or 59.2%.

That was the third-highest number of nighttime fatal crashes in the country, behind Texas and California.

March had the most nighttime fatal crashes in Florida, with 181. September had the fewest, with 115.

Nationwide, 53.6% of fatal crashes occurred at night, representing 19,441 crashes.

The analysis noted that states with larger populations and heavier traffic tend to record higher raw crash totals. The figures therefore show the number and share of fatal crashes occurring after dark, not an individual driver’s relative risk in each state.

Experts said reduced visibility, fatigue and changing road conditions can make nighttime driving more dangerous.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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