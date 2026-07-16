Blue Angels’ low flight over crowded Florida beach sparks safety review

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Beachgoers in Pensacola were caught off guard when the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over a crowded stretch of beach.

Witnesses said one of the jets passed so close that the powerful aircraft created winds strong enough to send sand, tents and chairs flying.

Video from the incident shows the jets streaking over the shoreline as people on the beach react to the sudden gusts caused by the low pass.

Some beachgoers described the moment as intense, with the aircraft’s presence creating a dramatic scene along the coast.

Blue Angels team leaders are reviewing the incident to determine whether the flight followed the team’s strict safety procedures, as well as Navy and Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

The Blue Angels are known for precision aerial demonstrations and routinely perform close-formation maneuvers during air shows.

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