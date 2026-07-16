Over 42,000 Florida households lack air conditioning, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 42,000 occupied Florida households are estimated to lack air conditioning despite the state having one of the country’s highest rates of AC coverage, according to an analysis of experimental U.S. Census Bureau data.

The analysis, conducted for Hard Rock Bet, estimates that 42,615 of Florida’s roughly 8.6 million occupied households do not have air conditioning, or about 0.5%.

Miami-Dade County had the largest estimated number of households without AC, with 6,748.

Among Florida counties with more than 100,000 occupied households, Pinellas County had the highest estimated share without air conditioning at 1.2%, representing about 5,071 households.

Central Florida estimates included:

Orange County: 2,042 households, or 0.4%

Polk County: 1,103 households, or 0.4%

Lake County: 641 households, or 0.4%

Pasco County: 1,378 households, or 0.6%

The figures are estimates based on the Census Bureau’s experimental household air-conditioning dataset and should not be treated as exact household counts.

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