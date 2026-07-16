2 areas being watched for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on two areas in the tropics, though neither is expected to become a significant tropical system at this time.

The first area is a tropical wave located just off the coast of Africa.

The National Hurricane Center gives it only a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours, and environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable, making development unlikely.

Closer to home, forecasters are also monitoring the potential for an area of low pressure to develop over the northeastern Gulf.

If a low does form, it could gradually organize, but the odds of tropical development remain low, with only a 20% chance over the next several days.

Regardless of whether the area develops into a tropical system, it is expected to bring an increase in moisture to Florida.

That means rain chances are likely to rise across parts of Florida early next week, with periods of showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread.

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