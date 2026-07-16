New reservation system starts at Blue Spring State Park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re planning to head over to Blue Spring State Park for some summer fun, you’ll need to reserve a spot before you go.

On Wednesday, a new reservation program went into effect for park-goers. It requires all day-use visitors to have a reservation in order to enter the park.

FILE IMAGE: Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County Manatees at Blue Spring State Park

Other Central Florida state parks, like Wekiwa Springs in Apopka and Rainbow Springs in Dunnellon, have also implemented reservations systems within the last year.

Reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance. Same-day reservations can be made but are subject to availability.

Blue Spring State Park is located at 2100 West French Avenue in Orange City.

For more information on all of Florida’s state parks, click HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group