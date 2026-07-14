Vertiport development brings air taxis closer to reality in Central Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A futuristic form of transportation could be taking off in Central Florida. Air taxis are one step closer to becoming a reality in Kissimmee. Tuesday, aviation leaders walked Channel 9 through infrastructure updates at Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

“For upcoming electric aviation revolution that we are anticipating, Kissimmee is ready as of today,” Matt Franklin with Signature Aviation said.

Plans are in the works to build a vertiport at Kissimmee Gateway Airport. It’s a specialized landing area designed for electric air taxis.

The Director of Aviation for the City of Kissimmee said the goal is to create a faster way to connect people to major destinations including Orlando Executive Airport and other cities across Florida.

“We will go from the Orlando area to Tampa within 30 minutes, have lunch, and get back in about the time it takes to drive on I-4 today,” Shaun Germolus said.

Aviation leaders showed WFTV the latest infrastructure installments at the airport.

The Beta Charge Cube is designed to quickly charge the aircraft. The Alta system will help guide the air taxi while it’s in the sky.

When working together, it’s part of preparing for what many believe will be the next generation of transportation.

“Which make less noise, have no direct emissions, as well as improve safety,” Franklin said.

While there is no exact timeframe of when this ride option will be available to the public, the air taxi and its systems are already being tested in Kissimmee and beyond.

“I believe most of their runs were about a 60-mile circuit,” Germulus said. “They did two 80-mile circuits, came back ... able to charge the aircraft within 50 minutes.”

House Bill 1093 now allows the Florida Department of Transportation to help pay for public vertiport projects and allows them to be developed through public-private partnerships. Leaders said that helps communities like Kissimmee build the infrastructure needed before air taxis are ready for widespread service.

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