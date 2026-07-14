WATCH: Palm Coast woman accused of kicking deputy, slipping out of handcuffs during arrest

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast woman was arrested after deputies say a domestic disturbance escalated into an altercation with law enforcement, including allegations that she kicked one deputy and later slipped out of her handcuffs.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, to a home in Palm Coast after receiving a report of a verbal argument.

Deputies said a man at the home told them he and his girlfriend, identified as 34-year-old Sofiya Zvarych, were arguing after he decided to pack his belongings and move out.

The man told deputies that while he was gathering his clothes from a bedroom closet, Zvarych pushed him and briefly blocked him from leaving before he was able to get past her and walk to his truck.

When deputies attempted to speak with Zvarych about the incident, she allegedly refused to provide identification, said she did not know why deputies were at the home, and said she would only speak with a female deputy before closing the door.

A second deputy later spoke with Zvarych to get her side of the incident.

The sheriff’s office said she became belligerent and, after deputies informed her she was under arrest for domestic battery and false imprisonment, she resisted.

Investigators said Zvarych kicked one deputy in the thigh while actively resisting arrest.

After being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, deputies said Zvarych managed to slip out of her handcuffs.

When deputies removed her from the vehicle to secure the restraints, she allegedly resisted again and grabbed another deputy’s hand.

Deputies then subdued Zvarych, placed her in handcuffs again, and returned her to the patrol vehicle, where officials said she continued yelling, cursing at deputies and calling them names during the trip to jail.

“Our deputies came to calm down a verbal dispute, and she chose to thank them with a foul mouth and then thought she could kick her way out of being arrested and slipped her handcuffs,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “But she’s no Harry Houdini, and those magic tricks never work. Fighting with our deputies just adds charges and guarantees a trip to the Green Roof Inn.”

Zvarych was arrested on charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment, resisting an officer with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

She was taken to the Flagler County jail and was later released after posting an $8,000 bond.

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