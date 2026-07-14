Youth sports leader among 7 arrested in Volusia County online child predator sting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Seven men have been arrested after investigators say they traveled to Volusia County to meet with a minor as part of an undercover operation targeting people who use the internet and mobile apps to target children.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Operation Tor/Pedo was conducted July 9 through July 11 as a joint effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Investigators said the operation focused on individuals who attempted to communicate with, meet and exploit children online.

Among those arrested was the head of a local youth sports organization.

Robert James “Coach Rosco” Rece, 38, of DeLeon Springs, was taken into custody Saturday after investigators said he traveled to a gas station in Deltona to meet with a person he believed was a child after communicating online.

Rece is the head of Volusia Lacrosse, a co-ed youth lacrosse league, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other suspects arrested were:

Colton James Gregory, 19, of Eustis

Brandon Pierre Rutledge, 35, of Altamonte Springs

Logan Banks, 32, of Madison, Tennessee

Dion Kendal Jackson, 31, of Daytona Beach

Felix Mendez II, 28, of Port Orange

Temur Khujabekov, 31, who investigators said was in the United States on a tourist visa from Uzbekistan

The sheriff’s office said the suspects face charges including traveling to meet a minor, using a computer or internet service to solicit a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The investigation was conducted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Port Orange Police Department, Daytona Beach Police Department, South Daytona Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the State Attorney’s Office for Florida’s Seventh Judicial Circuit.

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