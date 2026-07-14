Olive Garden’s popular ‘Never-Ending Pasta Pass’ returns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Olive Garden has announced the return of its Never-Ending Pasta Pass.

For $100, the popular promotion will offer 13 weeks of unlimited access to the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl.

But if you want one, there is a catch.

The restaurant chain will make only 10,000 of the passes available to customers.

Olive Garden said the return of the Never-Ending Pasta Pass follows years of anticipation for what the chain describes as “one of the most coveted dining experiences in casual dining.”

The pass will give customers access to more than three months of “all-you-can-eat pasta, homemade sauces, proteins, soup or salad and breadsticks,” according to Olive Garden’s website.

But the restaurant wants you to know, when it’s go-time, you’d better act fast for your pass to piles of pasta.

“Many will try, but only a few will succeed. Time is of the essence!”

If you’re hungry to own a 2026 Never-Ending Pasta Pass, your chance begins on July 16. To learn how it works, click HERE.

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