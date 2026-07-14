Crash causing delays on I-95 near Mims

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a crash on I-95 in northern Brevard County.

6 a.m. update:

FHP now reports one lane of I-95 SB is open.

FDOT traffic cameras in the area of the crash continue to show significant backups.

Original story:

A crash has led to the closure of southbound Interstate 95 near Mims in Brevard County.

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting the crash on I-95 near mile marker 227 and said all southbound lanes were closed as of 5:30 a.m., about an hour after FHP first reported the incident.

I-95 crash in Brevard County A crash near Mims causes closure of Interstate 95 on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | FDOT (FDOT)

Motorists looking to access I-95 southbound might consider using US-1 as an alternate route during the shutdown.

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP for more details about the crash and when this stretch of I-95 SB might reopen.

Watch live traffic updates on Eyewitness News This Morning on Ch. 9 and TV 27.

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