More thunderstorms expected Tuesday before dangerous heat builds later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another cloudy and humid morning is underway Tuesday across Central Florida, with a few light showers moving through during the morning hours.

As the day progresses, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s while the air remains warm and muggy.

Like the past several days, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, tracking east toward the Space Coast and the beaches.

Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 (WFTV)

Some of Tuesday’s storms could become strong enough to produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

If you hear thunder, head indoors and be prepared for rapidly changing weather during the afternoon commute.

Looking ahead, a shift in the pattern will bring dustier air into the region, helping to lower rain chances toward the end of the week.

While the drier weather will provide more sunshine, it will also allow temperatures to soar.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 90s by the end of the week, with heat index values climbing to 105 degrees or higher.

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