Marion County woman accused of forcing 81-year-old woman to sleep outside in a tent

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is facing felony charges after authorities say she forced an 81-year-old woman with dementia to live in a tent outside a home.

Karie Lightfoot, 52, was arrested and charged with neglect of an elderly disabled adult.

According to investigators, Lightfoot had been the elderly woman’s caretaker for about two years.

In late May, as she prepared to leave for a job in Texas, she moved the woman, who has trouble walking and controlling her bladder, into a tent in the yard.

The tent had a mattress, small appliances, food, and water, but no one was left to check on her.

The victim was later found dehydrated and taken to AdventHealth Ocala by fire rescue.

The elderly woman is now expected to move to a skilled nursing facility.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group