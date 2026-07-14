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Orlando Health Children’s Neuroscience Institute earns Certified Autism Center status

Orlando Health said the institute is the only pediatric neuroscience program in the region to receive the designation

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Orlando Health Children's
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health Children’s Neuroscience Institute has been designated a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

Orlando Health said the institute is the only pediatric neuroscience program in the region to receive the designation.

To earn certification, staff members completed training focused on autism, sensory awareness, communication strategies and care practices for autistic and sensory-sensitive patients.

The certification also requires continued education to help staff remain current on evidence-based practices.

The institute provides diagnosis and treatment for neurodevelopmental conditions affecting infants, children and adolescents.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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