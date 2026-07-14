Daytona Beach and Cocoa Beach among Florida’s dirtiest beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Daytona Beach and Cocoa Beach are among the Florida beaches with the highest number of litter- and cleanliness-related mentions in Tripadvisor reviews, according to a study released by sustainable drinkware company Just Bottle.

The company analyzed reviews for Florida beaches and counted mentions of terms including “trash,” “dirty,” “garbage,” “smelly,” “cigarette butts” and “litter.”

Daytona Beach ranked eighth with 279 keyword mentions across 4,779 reviews. Cocoa Beach ranked ninth with 261 mentions across 3,843 reviews.

Panama City Beach topped the list with 585 mentions, followed by Clearwater Beach with 460 and Fort Myers Beach with 403.

Despite the complaints, several beaches on the list maintained strong overall ratings. Panama City Beach and Clearwater Beach each had an average Tripadvisor rating of 4.6 out of 5.

The ranking is based on the total number of keyword mentions rather than the share of reviews containing complaints. It also does not independently verify whether the comments referred to current conditions.

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