Kissimmee man crowned Florida’s top male weight-loss achiever by TOPS Club

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee man has been recognized as Florida’s top male weight-loss achiever for 2025 by TOPS Club Inc.

Anthony Grosso was named the organization’s 2025 Florida King after losing 57.2 pounds. He was honored during an April recognition event in Punta Gorda.

Grosso said he weighed 249 pounds in August 2023 and struggled to make progress on his own. He later joined TOPS, hired a trainer, began tracking his food and kept his daily intake near 1,800 calories.

He said he now weighs 181 pounds and feels stronger physically and mentally.

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