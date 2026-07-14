American Red Cross warns of critical blood shortage; Florida donors urged to help

ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Red Cross is warning of a critical blood shortage as donations decline while the need for blood continues to rise.

The humanitarian organization says hospitals across the country are facing a sharp drop in blood donations at a time when demand is surging.

Officials say the shortage is especially severe for O-positive and B-negative blood, as well as plasma from donors with AB blood.

The Red Cross warns that low blood supplies can force hospitals to make difficult decisions about patient care and delay some medical treatments when blood products are in short supply.

The concern is also being felt in Florida.

OneBlood says it is currently facing a critical shortage of O-positive and O-negative blood and is urging eligible donors to give as soon as possible.

Those blood types are among the most commonly used in emergency situations, trauma care, surgeries and other lifesaving treatments.

Health officials encourage anyone who is eligible to schedule a blood donation, saying a single donation can help save multiple lives.

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