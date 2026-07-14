Orange County weighs next steps for troubled Tymber Skan condo complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders are moving closer to deciding the future of a long-troubled condo complex in Orlando, where years of safety concerns, crime and deteriorating buildings have left officials pushing for a complete demolition.

The Tymber Skan condominiums, located off Texas Avenue near Rio Grande Avenue, have been a source of concern for more than two decades.

County commissioners have been working toward tearing down what remains of the complex, but the process has faced opposition from some residents who wanted to explore other options.

Now, after months of discussions and community meetings, the conversation appears to be changing.

During a county commission meeting Tuesday, at least two residents who previously opposed demolition told commissioners they no longer believe the property can be saved and support moving forward with tearing down the remaining structures.

At one point, Tymber Skan was home to 49 buildings.

Over the years, the complex became plagued by reports of unsafe conditions, dilapidated structures, illegal dumping and crime.

The property also drew renewed attention after several bodies were found at or near the complex, including 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Most of the complex has already been demolished. Today, only eight buildings remain.

Orange County owns more than a third of the condo units and has been advocating for full demolition of the property.

County leaders say they ultimately want to sell the land after the site is cleared.

Last year, the county held multiple meetings with residents to hear concerns and discuss possible alternatives.

After spending months looking at different options, some residents now say demolition is the best path forward.

Commissioners are now working to finalize a plan for removing the remaining buildings and determining what assistance and services will be available for residents who are displaced by a complete demolition.

The county has not yet announced a final timeline for the demolition

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