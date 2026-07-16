Central Florida rain chances rise Thursday as heat index soars above 100

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more common across Central Florida on Thursday, with the greatest coverage expected across the eastern half of the region.

Rain chances increase to 40% Thursday afternoon as daytime heating helps spark scattered storms.

While not everyone will see rain, those that do could experience brief downpours, lightning, and gusty winds before activity tapers off later this evening.

Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 16, 2026 (WFTV)

Even with the chance for rain, it will remain hot and humid.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s, with heat index values ranging from 100 to 107 degrees.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity will create dangerous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

The summer heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend, with daily chances for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms remaining in the forecast.

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