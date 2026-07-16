Woman arrested for February rollover crash in West Melbourne

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a months-long investigation into a rollover crash that seriously injured several people in West Melbourne.

According to the West Melbourne Police Department, Jessica Elizabeth Rua was driving a green Toyota Tacoma on Feb. 28 when she crashed into multiple vehicles.

Investigators said medical records obtained during the investigation showed Rua had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.294 at the time of the crash, more than three times Florida’s legal limit of 0.08.

Police said investigators also obtained dash camera video from a witness that captured the rollover crash.

Rua was arrested Wednesday and charged with four felony counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving under the influence causing property damage or personal injury.

She was taken to the Brevard County Jail, where she is being held on a $10,750 bond.

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