Man faces grand theft charges after Facebook Marketplace scam in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — William Walker, a 44-year-old St. Augustine man, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for allegedly stealing a gold necklace during a Facebook Marketplace exchange in Flagler County.

The incident took place on July 1 at a barbershop in Palm Coast, where the victim had arranged to sell the necklace to Walker for a negotiated price of $7,000. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Walker on charges of dealing in stolen property, grand theft, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Walker later demanded $1,200 for the necklace’s return in a text message sent on July 7, 2026.

During their investigation, the victim told detectives he had listed the necklace on Facebook Marketplace and negotiated the $7,000 sale price with Walker, whom he identified as the prospective buyer. The two agreed to meet the next day at the barbershop to complete the transaction.

The following day, Walker arrived in an Uber with an unidentified woman. According to the victim, Walker stated the woman, identified as his wife, needed to go to an ATM to get the remaining cash. While waiting inside the barbershop for her return, Walker walked over, tapped on a window, waved, and then quickly left the business wearing the necklace. He then entered a vehicle occupied by the woman and the Uber driver, and the driver drove away.

Through investigative means, detectives identified the vehicle and confirmed Walker’s identity. The victim later located an envelope containing toilet paper and a St. Augustine hotel key, with “$1,200” written on its exterior. This envelope was later connected to Walker.

On July 7, 2026, the victim received a text message demanding $1,200 in exchange for the necklace’s return. The victim agreed to meet Walker the next day, but after multiple attempts to “purchase” the necklace’s return and Walker’s demand for partial payment beforehand, communication ceased.

FCSO coordinated with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office regarding Walker’s arrest. Walker was already in jail in Jacksonville for unrelated charges when he was arrested.

Walker remains in custody in Duval County as he will face the Flagler County charges of dealing in stolen property, grand theft, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device following the completion of his current proceedings in Duval County.

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