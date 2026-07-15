Road ranger dies following I-75 crash; driver arrested for DUI manslaughter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occured Sunday in Pasco County that involced a road ranger.

According to FHP, a crash had occured earlier on I-75 near mile marker 274. Road rangers arrived at the scene to assist with lane closures.

According to troopers, the driver of an Acura MDX drove in between two road ranger vehicles, striking one of the rangers.

The ranger, a 24-year-old male, suffered fatal injuries on the scene.

The driver of the Acura, 40-year-old Darren Christopher Jenkins, out of Bradenton, was later arrested by FHP for DUI manslaughter.

Jenkins was taken into custody at the Pasco County Jail.

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