Prosecutors seek life sentences for driver accused of killing 2 brothers in Casselberry crash

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office has filed two counts of second-degree murder against the driver accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed two brothers in Casselberry on July 7.

Prosecutors announced they have charged 26-year-old Marquavious T. Wheaton with second-degree murder in the deaths of Christopher Marier, 42, and Tyler Marier, 40.

The charges carry the possibility of life sentences.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, prosecutors believe the evidence supports second-degree murder charges rather than lesser offenses such as vehicular homicide or third-degree murder.

“We want him off our streets and out of the community for good,” State Attorney William Scheiner said. “He knowingly risked countless lives before ending two in the blink of an eye. The victims and their grieving families deserve our best effort at justice.”

Investigators say Seminole County Sheriff’s Office helicopter video captured Wheaton driving a BMW sedan at speeds of 115 mph or more through heavy midday traffic on U.S. 17/92 while weaving between vehicles and running red lights before broadsiding an SUV carrying the Marier brothers.

The State Attorney’s Office also said body camera video from first responders shows Wheaton was the sole occupant of the BMW at the time of the crash.

Authorities said sheriff’s deputies initially attempted to stop Wheaton for a traffic offense but did not pursue him closely after he accelerated away.

In addition to the murder charges, Wheaton faces a separate violation-of-probation case stemming from the crash.

Prosecutors said he was on probation at the time after serving a 2019 prison sentence for robbery with a firearm.

He was sentenced to five years in state prison in that case, and the alleged probation violation could result in additional prison time if proven.

Wheaton remains in custody as the criminal case moves forward in Seminole County.

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