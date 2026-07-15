Proposed property tax changes spark concerns over public safety funding in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are set to meet later Wednesday morning as they begin weighing which essential services should take priority while planning the county’s next budget.

The discussion comes as new statewide data highlights the potential impact of a proposed increase to the homestead exemption and what it could mean for local governments across Florida, especially fire and law enforcement agencies.

Seminole County commissioners reviewed the numbers during a budget workshop Tuesday and warned residents that the proposed change could create significant financial challenges.

County leaders said that if voters approve the homestead exemption increase, Seminole County could lose about $119 million in annual revenue almost immediately.

Commissioners warned that the loss could force major reductions in funding for public safety, including more than 20% cuts to both fire protection and law enforcement budgets.

Officials said the potential revenue loss is larger than the combined budgets for several major county services, including public transportation, parks, libraries, and county administration.

Seminole County leaders said the county has fewer options to offset the loss through growth or existing reserves, making the potential cuts more difficult to absorb.

Commissioners are urging residents to consider the trade-offs of the proposed exemption, saying a “yes” vote could directly affect the resources available for public safety.

Budget discussions will continue through tomorrow afternoon at the Orange County Administration Center as local leaders review priorities and prepare for upcoming spending decisions.

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