TODAY: Get into Orlando Museum of Art for free

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) is hosting its “Access for All” event on Thursday, July 16, offering free museum admission.

The event welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The program aims to eliminate cost as a barrier, allowing the community to experience art at no charge and is supported by an ongoing partnership with the Art Bridges Foundation.

Visitors can explore the museum’s galleries and more without any admission fee. Organizers said there’s something for everyone, with programming designed for all ages.

Access for All: Orlando Museum of Art offering free admission on Thursday Access for All: Orlando Museum of Art offering free admission on Thursday

OMA CEO Cathryn Mattson emphasized the significance of the event in fulfilling the museum’s core objectives. Mattson highlighted the organization’s dedication to community engagement and art accessibility.

“Access for All is a clear expression of our mission at the Orlando Museum of Art,” Mattson said. “We want every member of our community to feel that this museum belongs to them and days like this make that a reality.”

The Orlando Museum of Art is located at 2416 North Mills Avenue in Orlando.

Access for All at OMA typically runs on the third Thursday of each month. For full details on the free program, click HERE.

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