Hal Scott Regional Preserve implements 605-acre prescribed burn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 605-acre prescribed burn is underway at Hal Scott Regional Preserve and Park, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The burn is taking place in the northwestern portion of the preserve and is intended to reduce hazardous vegetation, improve habitat for the red-cockaded woodpecker and maintain fire-dependent ecosystems.

The northern portion of the yellow loop trail will remain temporarily closed during the burn and will reopen once conditions are safe.

Officials said prescribed burns are conducted only when weather and wind conditions allow crews to control the fire and limit smoke impacts.

Residents near the preserve may notice temporary smoke or ash.

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