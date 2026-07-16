Woman files lawsuit after video shows her thrown to ground while handcuffed

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A woman is suing the City of Ormond Beach and a former police officer more than a year after video captured the officer throwing her to the ground while she was handcuffed.

According to the lawsuit, Shanna McRee was arrested on a DUI charge in 2024.

The suit alleges former Ormond Beach police officer Jacob Cannon used excessive force by shoving McRee while she was handcuffed, causing her to fall and cut her forehead.

The lawsuit also claims the City of Ormond Beach failed to properly train Cannon and is therefore liable for his actions.

McRee is seeking compensation for her injuries, medical expenses and emotional distress.

The City of Ormond Beach has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

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