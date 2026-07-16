Convicted felon arrested with drugs and firearms during Brevard County eviction

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County deputies serving an eviction notice this week arrested a resident after finding drugs and several firearms inside the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found 5.5 grams of cocaine, 38.7 grams of alprazolam, 24.8 grams of THC, 10.4 grams of MDMA and 7.1 grams of methamphetamine while making contact with Tam Ngo.

DRUGS

Investigators also reported finding an AR-15-style rifle, a .38-caliber revolver and a Glock 17 handgun.

Ngo faces multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a short-barreled rifle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

AR15

“As shocking as this is, Ngo is already a convicted felon and should not be in possession of firearms,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. “Don’t do drugs, don’t sell drugs, and no matter what, you better not do it in Brevard County because we will lock your butt up!”

Additional details about the eviction and Ngo’s bond status were not immediately released.

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