Former Howey-in-the-Hills Police Chief investigated for affair with suspect’s wife

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. — An internal investigation found that former Howey-in-the-Hills Police Chief Michael Giddens had a sexual relationship with the wife of a felony suspect he was investigating, including an encounter while he was on duty.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation at the town’s request because Giddens was the subject of the complaint.

Investigators said Giddens began communicating with the woman after contacting her while investigating her husband in March 2025. The woman told investigators she and Giddens later had two consensual sexual encounters at a hotel.

Hotel records showed Giddens paid for rooms on March 27 and May 30, 2025. Records reviewed by investigators indicated the first encounter occurred before the end of his scheduled shift.

The investigation sustained allegations that Giddens violated department policies covering improper conduct, moral character and sex while on duty. Town Manager Sean O’Keefe concurred with the findings on July 16.

The woman told investigators she was not forced or coerced by Giddens and did not feel harassed or stalked, according to the report.

Giddens resigned effective June 3 while the investigation was underway. In his resignation letter, he said he was stepping down to protect the integrity of the police chief’s office and denied allowing his personal life to interfere with his work.

John Batchelor has served as interim police chief while the town searches for a permanent replacement.

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